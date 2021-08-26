Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – William Blair issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Icosavax in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Icosavax stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

