IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.13 Million

Analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report $702.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $693.60 million to $711.80 million. IDEX reported sales of $581.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.43. 254,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

