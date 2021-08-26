Igor Y. Khandros Sells 37,500 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 1,400,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,606. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -41.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.54. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

