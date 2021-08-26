Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,747 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Synopsys by 63.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $325.67. 17,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $327.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

