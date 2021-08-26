Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.49 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $229.79. 20,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

