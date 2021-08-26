Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $13.67 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

NYSE:BBY traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,622. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.84. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $154,731.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,085,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

