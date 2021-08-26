Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 14,682 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Chubb stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.55. 60,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

