Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 17,161 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Kroger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after acquiring an additional 406,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Kroger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,631 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

KR stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 198,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,881. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

