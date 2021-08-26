Illinois Tool Works Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,081 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the typical volume of 242 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

