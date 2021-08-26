Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Shares of IMRX opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.