IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

