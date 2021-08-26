IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 113.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $1,960,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $190.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

