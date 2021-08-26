IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after buying an additional 33,752 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,628 shares of company stock valued at $55,125,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $607.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

