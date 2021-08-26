Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $2,278,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

