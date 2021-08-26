Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 206,289 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,545. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

