Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 206,289 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DVAX opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $17.11.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,545. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
