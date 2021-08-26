Ink Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $727,681.73 and approximately $55.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.00754328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00098002 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

