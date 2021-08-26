Insider Buying: Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman Acquires $67,503.84 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience bought 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Patience also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, John Patience acquired 1,604 shares of Biodesix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $11,420.48.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Biodesix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $245.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 258.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 413,826 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 34.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 437,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 95,757 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 94.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

