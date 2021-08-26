Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling bought 9,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$10,935.00 ($7,810.71).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Karl Siegling acquired 65,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$76,895.00 ($54,925.00).

On Thursday, August 12th, Karl Siegling bought 67,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$76,179.00 ($54,413.57).

On Monday, August 9th, Karl Siegling purchased 52,219 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,485.28 ($41,775.20).

On Thursday, August 5th, Karl Siegling acquired 27,001 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,619.13 ($21,870.81).

On Monday, August 2nd, Karl Siegling bought 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,360.00 ($23,828.57).

On Thursday, July 29th, Karl Siegling acquired 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,760.00 ($19,114.29).

On Monday, July 26th, Karl Siegling bought 39,800 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$43,461.60 ($31,044.00).

On Thursday, July 22nd, Karl Siegling bought 20,601 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

On Monday, July 19th, Karl Siegling purchased 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71).

On Thursday, July 15th, Karl Siegling bought 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,094.00 ($781.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Cadence Capital’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

