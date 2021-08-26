Insider Buying: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Buys $78,610.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

