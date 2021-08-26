Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases £149.94 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 549 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £225.09 ($294.08).

On Monday, June 21st, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 549 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £225.09 ($294.08).

Centaur Media stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Centaur Media Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20.94 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of £74.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.63%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

