Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Acquires $199,000.00 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eyenovia stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eyenovia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 314.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eyenovia by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

