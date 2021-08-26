Insider Buying: Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) President Buys $104,000.00 in Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) President Graham Fleming acquired 20,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FOA opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

