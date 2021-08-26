Insider Buying: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Purchases $17,718.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins acquired 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $17,718.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Wendye Robbins acquired 1,475 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $46,300.25.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Wendye Robbins purchased 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Wendye Robbins purchased 700 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $22,078.00.

Shares of RAPT opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.27.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,120,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $12,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 287,146 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

