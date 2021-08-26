Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys 550 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50.

Shares of TRP opened at C$59.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$65.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.82.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

