Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $107.27. 51,360,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,239,016. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

