Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $107.27. 51,360,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,239,016. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
