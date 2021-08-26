Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $3,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.
AppLovin stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.07. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,251,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $9,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $217,002,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $26,563,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
