Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $3,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.

AppLovin stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.07. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,251,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $9,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $217,002,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $26,563,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

