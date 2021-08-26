Insider Selling: Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Sells C$130,300.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total value of C$130,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,678,003.40.

Raymond Gregory Basler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total value of C$121,900.00.

TSE:CGY opened at C$65.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$738.52 million and a PE ratio of 39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.02. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$53.27 and a 1-year high of C$71.91.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.5699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

