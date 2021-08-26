Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $921,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $158.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

