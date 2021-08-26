Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

