Insider Selling: FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Sells $24,864.00 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $24,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 122.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $402,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

