Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Sells 851 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 851 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $14,969.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $169,954.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 144.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.