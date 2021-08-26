Insider Selling: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells 29,162 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $62,698.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HGBL. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

