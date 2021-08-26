Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.66.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter worth $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

