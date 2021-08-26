Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Insider Sells 18,267 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) insider Lars Letonoff sold 18,267 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $405,162.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lars Letonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Lars Letonoff sold 22,183 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $505,106.91.

On Monday, August 16th, Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $5,995,003.68.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $32,160,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,707,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

