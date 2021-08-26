Insider Selling: Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Sells 24,510 Shares of Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $25,894.10.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $185.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.16. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

