Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $427,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $1,854,904.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,867,968.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

