Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells 5,322 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$774,449.61.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81.

On Monday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$133.15 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$127.70.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.29.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

