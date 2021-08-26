Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

SEMR stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. 178,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,073. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.