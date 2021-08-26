Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 4,004 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $813,092.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $286,137.21.

On Thursday, June 17th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $195.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $214.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,889.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Kayak Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $7,829,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

