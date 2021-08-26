Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Sells $1,899,915.64 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SNPS opened at $325.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $327.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.08.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.