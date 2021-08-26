Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) VP Sells 3,331 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.13. 4,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,862. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

