Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

NEM stock remained flat at $$56.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 124,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,626,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.