Insight 2811 Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

KL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

