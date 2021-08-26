Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 13,650 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 29.8% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

