Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 566 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises about 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

