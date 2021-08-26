Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 153.52% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:IINN traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,905. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.