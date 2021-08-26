Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ PODD opened at $299.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -651.63 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $197.08 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.