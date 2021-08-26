Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $621.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $498.00 to $621.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $529.17.

Intuit stock opened at $555.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

