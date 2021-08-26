Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after buying an additional 86,782 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,516,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 851,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

