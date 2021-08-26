Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,943 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 809,870 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,574,000 after purchasing an additional 189,418 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762,653 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,045,000 after purchasing an additional 453,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,761,000 after purchasing an additional 287,981 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

